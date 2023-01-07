Written order in Arshad Sharif’s murder case: SC pins hopes on special JIT for proper probe

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) hopes that the Special Joint Investigation Team on journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder is fully prepared to investigate the matter with its priorities and areas.

A five-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, on Friday issued a written order in the suo motu case on journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya on October 23, 2022. The other members of the bench are Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

“We expect that the SJIT is fully prepared with its priorities, scenarios, areas of inquiry and the persons and material that would be relevant and useful in solving the crimes committed,” says the written order.

It noted that the additional attorney-general had submitted that a month might be given for the next report of SJIT.

Similarly, the AAG referred to the report filed by the Special Joint Investigation Team on January 4, 2023, which recounts the progress made so far in its investigative work since its constitution on December 7, 2022.

He informed the court that the federal government has provided the requisite funds for investigative work to be done by the SJIT in two foreign countries, the UAE and Kenya.

He also submitted that requests for mutual legal assistance to the government in these countries were issued by the federal government on January 4, 2023.

The AAG said that the Foreign Office is cooperating fully to secure the requisite help and collaboration of the police and investigative authorities concerned in both foreign states for the SJIT.

As soon as the MLA requests are responded to favourably by the two foreign governments, the SJIT shall be visiting the said states to commence their investigation abroad, says the written order. The court noted that the SJIT has performed some investigative work within Pakistan

and 41 witnesses are reported to have been examined so far.

“The real issues of the cause and perpetrators of the assassination of Mr. Arshad Sharif will be unravelled after the relevant evidence available abroad in the afore-noted two countries is collected,” the written order added. The court later adjourned the hearing until the first week of February after the AAG requested a month to submit the SJIT’s next report.