Thousands without power after California storms

LOS ANGELES: Torrential downpours and damaging winds left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in northern California on Friday, even as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather later in the day and through the weekend.At least two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday due to the storm, which knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and disrupted road travel with flash floods, rockslides and toppled trees.

Last night, Pacific Gas and Electric Co (PG&E) said it had restored power to more than 400,000 customers in the last 30 hours. As of this morning, some 60,000 homes and businesses remained without power because of the weather, according to data from PowerOutage.us.