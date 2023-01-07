Abducted girl recovered, kidnapper arrested

Islamabad : The Banigala Police Station has recovered an abducted girl and arrested the kidnapper, the police spokesman said.

A citizen submitted an application to the Banigala Police Station saying that his young daughter has been kidnapped by unknown people.

The police upon receiving the application, registered the case and started making headway toward the suspects involved in the abduction of the young girl by using technical and human resources and succeeded in recovering the abducted girl and arrested the captor identified as Waqas and shifted him to the police station for further investigation.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all senior officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed regularly.