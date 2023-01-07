PTI begins membership drive in Karachi

KArachi:The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter on Thursday announced the start of a citywide membership drive from January 6. The PTI spokesperson said camps would be set up in all the towns of Karachi where trained volunteers would be available for guidance of the citizens. In this regard, a training session was conducted at the Insaf House, where the arrangements were made to accommodate 1m members.
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely rescuing six...
LAHORE:Lahore police enrolled more than 574,000 tenants under Tenants Registration System and over 19,000 private...
LAHORE:Factory Area police arrested two suspects and recovered 165 bottles of liquor from their possession. The...
LAHORE:Around 15 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours....
KARACHI:The University of Karachi has extended the last date for submission of evening programmes online admission...
LAHORE:Punjab University Examinations Department on Friday declared the results of various examinations. These exams...
Comments