PTI begins membership drive in Karachi

By Our Correspondent
January 07, 2023

KArachi:The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter on Thursday announced the start of a citywide membership drive from January 6. The PTI spokesperson said camps would be set up in all the towns of Karachi where trained volunteers would be available for guidance of the citizens. In this regard, a training session was conducted at the Insaf House, where the arrangements were made to accommodate 1m members.

