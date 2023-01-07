The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned all the world’s nations of the advent of another global recession. Mighty economies like the US and China have witnessed anaemic growth and their situation is expected to worsen. This is quite alarming, particularly in the case of China as its economy is the main driver of global growth. For Pakistan, which is already at the verge of default, this is an alarming situation. We have to do away with our reliance on imports and switch to locally made goods. Given the precarious situation in the West and China, they may not be around to bail us out the next time our reserves run dry.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur