The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned all the world’s nations of the advent of another global recession. Mighty economies like the US and China have witnessed anaemic growth and their situation is expected to worsen. This is quite alarming, particularly in the case of China as its economy is the main driver of global growth. For Pakistan, which is already at the verge of default, this is an alarming situation. We have to do away with our reliance on imports and switch to locally made goods. Given the precarious situation in the West and China, they may not be around to bail us out the next time our reserves run dry.
Sajid Ali Naich
Khairpur
The recent incidents of terrorism in Tank and Bannu have set alarm bells ringing across our security apparatus. PM...
If the government of Pakistan was even half-serious about combating crime and militancy, it would do something about...
This refers to ‘Lightning speed’ by Shaista Anwar Kirmani. It’s quite unfair to deem the whole Pakistani system...
During an interview with a local news channel about the upsurge in Afghan-origin attacks on our soil, Federal Interior...
In Pakistan, the chicken is no longer a flightless bird. Across our markets, chickens are soaring ever higher....
The government has done an amazing job of relocating the Abbottabad passport office. The new passport office is...
Comments