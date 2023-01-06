PPP celebrates ZAB birthday

LAHORE: Like other parts of country, PPP Lahore jialas celebrated the 94th birthday of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and paid rich tribute to him for his services for democracy and the country.
A gathering of PPP workers was held at the residence of former MPA and member Federal Council Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash. A large number of party activists, including Zahid Zulfiqar, Nasreen Gilani, Arshad Billa, Ghulam Abbas Mir, Naseer Ahmad, Shakil Mir Channi and others attended the event. PPP workers cut the birthday cake of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and vowed to continue his mission. Besides, another ceremony was held at the residence of PP-150 ticket-holder Chaudhry Mansha Prince in which party leaders, including Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, former Chairman ETPB Syed Asif Hashmi, Altaf Qureshi, Faiza Malik and others participated.
KARACHI: The Senior special secretary of Sindh Assembly Secretariat, Muhammad Khan Rind declared in the Sindh High...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that the country is heading towards...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee took notice of the increase in the membership fee of the Islamabad Club and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four personnel of police, who were guarding polio teams, sustained injuries when a group of...
ISLAMABAD: In a fresh wave of Covid-19, 33 more people were tested positive for the Covid-19 countrywide in 3,942...
LANDIKOTAL: An Afghan citizen was killed while a few others, including a Pakistani paramilitary soldier, sustained...
Comments