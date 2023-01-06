PPP celebrates ZAB birthday

LAHORE: Like other parts of country, PPP Lahore jialas celebrated the 94th birthday of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and paid rich tribute to him for his services for democracy and the country.

A gathering of PPP workers was held at the residence of former MPA and member Federal Council Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash. A large number of party activists, including Zahid Zulfiqar, Nasreen Gilani, Arshad Billa, Ghulam Abbas Mir, Naseer Ahmad, Shakil Mir Channi and others attended the event. PPP workers cut the birthday cake of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and vowed to continue his mission. Besides, another ceremony was held at the residence of PP-150 ticket-holder Chaudhry Mansha Prince in which party leaders, including Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, former Chairman ETPB Syed Asif Hashmi, Altaf Qureshi, Faiza Malik and others participated.