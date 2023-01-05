Saud hits maiden ton as NZ take late wickets

KARACHI: Saud Shakeel finally scored his maiden ton – an unbeaten 124 – to keep Pakistan in the hunt for a much-needed win on the third day of their second and final Test against New Zealand here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

The left-hander, who has quickly established himself as a reliable batter in an otherwise inconsistent line-up, helped Pakistan reach 407-9 in their first innings. The hosts are still 42 runs behind New Zealand but are out of troubled waters primarily thanks to a valuable 150-run stand for the fifth wicket between Saud and Sarfaraz Ahmed. The comeback stumper continued to pile on the runs since his return to national duty, hitting an enterprising 78 – his third fifty in a row.

Pakistan could have ended the day in a much better position but once again their tail crumbled as the hosts lost four wickets for just 12 runs slumping from 385-5 to 397-9. At stumps Saud was unbeaten on 124 from 336 balls while No.11 Abrar Ahmed was yet to score.

This is not the first time that Pakistan’s lower middle and lower order have failed to fire this season. Time and again, the home team have suffered mini collapses allowing their opposition to take the upper hand. While the Pakistanis failed to capitalise on a couple of good partnerships, New Zealand’s tail earned them valuable runs in the first innings with the last-wicket adding 104 runs. It remains to be seen whether Saud and Abrar will be able to cut down the deficit on the fourth morning of the Test.

Saud has kept his end intact for 488 minutes – batting all day Wednesday, and adding 83 for the fourth wicket with Imam-ul-Haq (83).

But New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel dismissed Agha Salman (41) and Hasan Ali (four) as Pakistan suffered a collapse.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets in as many balls, dismissing Naseem Shah for four and and Mir Hamza without scoring before last-man Ahmed saw out the day.

Saud, who has hit 17 boundaries, was lucky to get a life off pacer Tim Southee when Tom Latham grassed a simple catch at short cover when the batter was on 102.

With wickets falling at the other end, Saud went into a shell, scoring just 23 runs in the final session.

He completed his century before tea when he swept spinner Michael Bracewell for a boundary and then took a sharp single to reach three figures in 319 minutes of stoic batting.

Sarfaraz was stumped on 78 in the penultimate over before the break.

Earlier, Imam was snapped-up by Blundell off fast-bowler Southee after Pakistan resumed on 154-3.

On 74 overnight, Imam rebuilt the innings after being involved in skipper Babar Azam’s run-out on Tuesday, but fell in the second hour of the session.

He edged a drive to Blundell, but was only given out after New Zealand challenged the turned-down appeal. Imam hit 10 boundaries and a six in his 244-minute knock.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st innings 449

Pakistan 1st innings

Shafique c Patel b Henry 19

Imam-ul-Haq c Blundell b Southee 83

Shan Masood c Conway b Patel 20

Babar Azam run out 24

Saud Shakeel not out 124

Sarfaraz st Blundell b Mitchell 78

Agha Salman c Bracewell b Patel 41

Hasan Ali c Conway b Patel 4

Naseem Shah b Sodhi 4

Mir Hamza b Sodhi 0

Abrar Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (lb7, nb3) 10

Total: 132 overs 407

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-56, 3-99, 4-182, 5-332, 6-385, 7-393, 8-397, 9-397

Bowling: Southee 25-7-62-1, Henry 28-9-58-1, Patel 17-2-88-3, Bracewell 26-3-87-0, Sodhi 26-3-94-2, Mitchell 10-6-11-1

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar