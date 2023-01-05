Uniform testing

This refers to the letter, ‘Staying Covid-free’ (January 2, 2023) by Maryam Mohsin. The letter rightly argues that if we do not screen travellers coming from China for Covid, we might have another outbreak on our hands. In fact, we should make testing mandatory for all those coming into the country.
This is because someone coming from outside China might have come into contact with someone from China who has not been tested and cleared.
Abdul Sattar
Kech
