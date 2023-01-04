Noted industrialist Yunus Tabba laid to rest

Noted industrialist Muhammad Yunus Tabba, who had passed away in Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, was laid to rest in a local graveyard.

His funeral prayer was offered at the Makkah Masjid in Adamjee Nagar after the Zuhr prayer. People from the business community, political and social personalities, relatives and friends attended his funeral in a large number.

According to his family members, Tabba had been ill for many days. Tabba was the chairman of Lucky Cement Ltd. and Yunus Brothers Group (YBG). He had started his over fifty-year-long career with the YBG as one of its founding members and seen it progress through manufacturing, sales, management, marketing management, and general management.

Tabba was also conferred with the Businessman of the Year award by chambers of commerce several times during his career. The President of Pakistan also conferred upon Yunus Tabba Sitara-e-Imtiaz — one of the highest awards the government gives to a civilian.