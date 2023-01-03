PM Youth Talent Women Hockey Camp begins

CHARSADDA: A two-day Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme Girls’ Hockey Training and Coaching Camp has begun at Charsadda’s Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

A total of 125 selected girl players from the divisions of Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Bannu, and Peshawar attended the camp at the Astro-Turf of AWK Sports Complex, which was overseen by Engr. Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sports, Youth, Culture, and Political Affairs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate General Sports Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Directorate Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.

The event was officially launched by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamza Zahoor. DSO Tahseenullah Khan, hockey coaches and trainers also attended the opening event, as did.The finest players from each region will represent their respective regions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League, while one squad of 18 girls will compete in the National League, which will be held this month at National Hockey Stadium Karachi.

Mariyyah Samin, women hockey coordinator, told reporters that all accommodations had been made and that the female players were staying at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Hostel.She claimed that after the camp, League Hockey would be organised among all five teams, with the league’s finest players being selected for the National Hockey League. Two national selectors from Karachi and Lahore will be on hand to choose 36 players for each squad to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Hockey League.

According to her, the National League comprises of the best teams from each zone. She said the goal was to develop Pakistan’s finest teams to represent the country at the national and international levels.