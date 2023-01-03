ECP asks Sindh Assembly members to elect senator on Vawda’s vacant seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday called upon the members of the Sindh Assembly to elect a Senate member from the province on the general seat that has fallen vacant after resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Muhammad Faisal Vawda.

Issuing a notification, the electoral body has stated that as per the clause (5) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan and the sections 107 and 127 of the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP wants the Sindh Assembly members to elect a member for the Senate on a general seat.

The ECP has also issued a schedule for the election. Through a public notice, the returning officer would invite nomination papers on January 4. The date for filing nomination papers by the candidates is January 5, after which the names of the candidates will be published on January 9.

The last date for the scrutiny of nomination papers is January 12 while the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations is January 14. The tribunal, on January 18, will hear appeals for disposal, after which a revised list of candidates will be published on January 19. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be January 20. The election will be conducted on January 25 from 9am till 4pm at the Sindh Assembly.