Rumours of an extended technocrat government are making the rounds. Former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser claimed to the media that the government had made him this offer. I strongly oppose all such extra-constitutional experiments.
In fact, the proposal seems dead on arrival as it has received no political support. It is good to see that this is something where all the main parties are on the same page as it could derail our democracy.
Akbar Jan Marwat
Islamabad
Inflation has been one of Pakistan’s most daunting problems in recent years. It has sucked the life out of household...
Even by Pakistani standards, 2022 was a bad year. Everything that could go wrong did. From politics to the economy, to...
President Arif Alvi recently visited the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry where he emphasized that...
Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan and has an abundance of natural resources. And yet, somehow, it is...
This refers to the news report ‘Govt to engage global operators to run three major airports’ . After hiring...
This letter is intended to draw attention towards one of the main problems of Karachi: the increasing incidence of...
Comments