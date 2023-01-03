Rumours of an extended technocrat government are making the rounds. Former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser claimed to the media that the government had made him this offer. I strongly oppose all such extra-constitutional experiments.

In fact, the proposal seems dead on arrival as it has received no political support. It is good to see that this is something where all the main parties are on the same page as it could derail our democracy.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad