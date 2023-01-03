 
Tuesday January 03, 2023
Good riddance

January 03, 2023

Even by Pakistani standards, 2022 was a bad year. Everything that could go wrong did. From politics to the economy, to crime and the climate, there was disaster on every front.

Millions suffered and thousands were lost forever. As we begin 2023, we must figure out how we can commence the healing process and stop things from getting worse.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana

