Punjabi Mela concludes

LAHORE:The two-day Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23, organised in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Professor Ali Arshad Mir under the auspices of Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC), concluded here at Alhamra Cultural Complex, on Sunday.

The first day of Mela was attended by a large number of fans as well as lovers of knowledge, literature and mother tongue Punjabi. On the first day of the fair, various seminars were held to highlight the importance of Punjabi language and literature and its historical context and the present education system. On behalf of Lal Band, Prof Taimur Rehman also performed in the festival. A play was presented by Tarinjan Theatre while Nadeem Abbas enthralled the audience by performing Sufi dance. An evening was also celebrated in the memory of the famous literary and political personality of Sahiwal Qasur Mubarak Butt. Guests and fans from all corners of the Punjab province participated in the fair. On the second and last day of the fair, various seminars and a Punjabi mushaira was also organised.