Sunday January 01, 2023
Two labourers killed in coalmine blast near Orakzai

By PPI
January 01, 2023

ORAKZAI: Two labourers were killed in a coalmine blast in Khawnu Sam area of Orakzai in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday. According to District Police Officer Nazir Khan, the blast was caused by gas accumulation that resulted in the death of two coalmine workers and left one injured. The DPO said the bodies were taken out of the mine after the rescue operation, adding the deceased workers hailed from Shangla.

