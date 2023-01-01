Performance debate

This refers to the letter ‘Cold facts’ (December 28, 2022) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The letter condemns the PTI’s performance during their tenure in power, but is lacking essential context. Though it is fair to argue that the PTI should have done better, it is also true that they achieved a growth rate of six per cent, rising tax collections and record exports and remittances. No doubt, there were certain areas of poor decision making. The privatization process remained stalled and the current account deficit widened. However, the latter was due to matters beyond the then government’s control, mainly the Russia-Ukraine war and the subsequent surge in global commodity prices.
On the other hand, Pakistan today is facing, arguably, the worst economic crisis in its history. All key economic indicators have turned negative and there is a genuine fear of default. The economy has deteriorated to such an extent that, even if the government returns to the IMF programme, the relief would be very temporary.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
Having a baby is a life-changing experience. Being a mother or father is exciting but can also be tiring and...
The past year was incredibly disappointing and painful for Pakistanis. Inflation, climate disasters, political...
The man who many believe to be the greatest footballer to ever step on the pitch, Pele, has passed away at the age of...
The rise in gas and electricity loadshedding has led to great frustration among the people of Turbat. They feel...
At least 84,000 street crimes took place in Karachi in 2022. This does not include incidents that often go unreported....
More than 700,000 Pakistanis moved abroad in search of better employment opportunities and a comfortable life. This...
Comments