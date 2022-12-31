Graft trial: Israeli papers fear Netanyahu to dilute judicial powers

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli press gave a tentative, if not cold, reception to Benjamin Netanyahu´s new government on Friday, fearing changes to judicial powers as the prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial proceeds.

After winning the November 1 election, and following weeks of negotiations with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties, Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, heading the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.

Of all the ministerial appointments announced, the one receiving the most attention on Friday was the justice portfolio handed to Yariv Levin, a close friend of Netanyahu. Yediot Aharonot, the country´s top-selling Hebrew daily, said Levin´s appointment “should frighten most” those who fear “drastic change to Israel´s system of government”. The mooted changes to the justice system “will completely transform Israel´s character as a democratic state”, it added.

“This is why Netanyahu made all the concessions to his partners... to put Yariv Levin in the justice ministry, the man for the job. Netanyahu talks about Iran, but his thoughts are about his trial,” the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara warned that the new government´s legislative programme threatens to turn Israel into a “democracy in name, but not in essence”.

For the freesheet Israel Hayom, the country´s most-read title and generally supportive towards Netanyahu, Lavin´s appointment is “a clear signal that the prime minister wants to move forward with changes in the judicial system”.