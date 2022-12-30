 
close
Friday December 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Turkish doctor

By AFP
December 30, 2022

Istanbul: A Turkish court on Thursday refused to release a top doctor who faces years in jail for demanding a probe into the army´s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq. Turkish Medical Association head Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK).

Comments