Unannounced power outages troubling twin cities’ residents

Islamabad : The residents are facing unannounced power loadshedding in different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the last few days.

According to the details, the power supply is stopped sometimes for ten to thirty minutes, especially in the evening and night time. But it is apparently not creating any big problems for the people who have been facing it for the last few days.

Idrees Chohan, a resident of Islamabad, said “It is not quite clear whether it is power loadshedding or the relevant authorities are doing some repair work. When I return home from the office in the evening time the power supply is often disconnected sometimes for half an hour. It continues also in the nighttime.”

Several areas are going through unannounced power outages due to which the water supply has been partially affected by the closure of many filtration plants.

Arif Rauf, a resident of Rawalpindi, said “When there was no power supply in the evening time, I made a phone call to lodge a complaint as I thought that the power transformer in our area has developed some fault. My phone call was not attended by anyone but the power supply was restored after half an hour.”

“It is also happening in some other areas despite the fact that there is a schedule for power loadshedding but unannounced power outages make problems for all of us," he said. Babar Chishti, another resident of Rawalpindi, said, “Darkness in the evening time during the winter season facilitates criminals in their anti-social activities. Whenever there is power loadshedding in our area the people keep all doors and windows of their houses shut to avoid any untoward incident.”

The official data showed that the government has decided to continue the minimum average monthly load shedding of three hours till the end of December 2022 to avoid forex outflow on imported fuels.