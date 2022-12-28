Traffic mess follows teachers’ protest

LAHORE : A large number of schoolteachers from different parts of Punjab staging a protest blocked The Mall at Club Chowk here Tuesday and demanded regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs).

Carrying placards they chanted slogans and vowed to continue their protest until the fulfillment of their demand. The teachers said that thousands of SSEs and AEOs of different batches of 2014, 2015, 2016 had been waiting for regularisation of their services for several years.

They also reminded the Provincial School Education Minister Murad Raas of his social media message in which he had announced that his ministry had forwarded a summary to the provincial cabinet for regularisation of services of SSEs and AEOs.

It is pertinent to mention that in his August 16 message on social media, Dr Murad Raas while terming it a “good news” had announced that file for regularisation of 14,000 teachers was “initiated, signed and moved forward.”

Meanwhile, the teachers’ protest sit-in caused a great traffic mess on The Mall and many adjacent roads with traffic wardens trying their best to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The protest continued till filing of this report.