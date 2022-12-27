Gifts received by presidents, PMs: IHC seeks report on refusal to disclose Toshakhana details since 1947

The Islamabad High Court building in Islamabad. The IHC website.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Cabinet Division for refusing to provide details of the gifts received by prime ministers and presidents since creation of Pakistan, and asking it to submit a report within a month.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi. Advocate Wasim Abid appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the advocate said that the petitioner asked for the details of gifts given by other countries to the presidents and the prime ministers, however, the Cabinet Division refused to provide the information as it was classified.

The Pakistan Information Commission gave an order on June 29, however, it has not been implemented even after five months, said the petitioner’s lawyer. “Why are you limiting yourself to the prime ministers and presidents and not including the rest of the public servants? This shows your intentions,” Justice Hassan remarked.

He added that any petition like this is only related to the prime minister.

The court addressed Deputy Attorney General Syed Ahsan Raza and ordered him to provide the information if the records are available.

At this, Raza said that such information should be available on the website, adding that there won’t be any records before 1990.

The court said that it might be possible that Toshakhana’s records are available. It said to provide the records if available.

The court then adjourned the hearing and sought the report from the Cabinet Division in a month.