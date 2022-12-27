Tribute to Noor Jehan

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will pay tribute to the Queen of Melody, Madam Noor Jehan here today (December 27) in a musical programme.

The show ‘Sada Hun Apnay Pyar Ki’ will feature ‘Ghazal, Geet’, Urdu and Punjabi songs by Sitara Younas, Gulshan Jahan and Bano Rehmat while Ustad Raees Ahmed will give a violin performance. “Personalities like Noor Jahan are born in centuries and Pakistani film industry is blessed to have the name of these personalities connected to it. Such artists are the academy of performing arts within themselves and no one can replace them,” said Ayub Jamali, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).