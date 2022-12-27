Seven graduates receive gold medals at convocation

PESHAWAR: Fifth Convocation of the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) was held on Monday, wherein seven graduates from various undergraduate programmes were awarded gold medals and four students earned silver medals.

The convocation was attended by graduates, their parents, dignitaries from academia and other walks of life. Kamran Khan Bangash, Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed medals and degrees to the graduates.

One posthumous MS degree was awarded to Muhammad Javed.

Kamran Bangash congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of their studies. He also appreciated the role of IMSciences in producing graduates who have the ability to actualize theory into practice.

He appreciated IMSciences for holding the event in an organised way and said that IMSciences was one of the best educational Institutions of the country.

In the welcome address, Director of the IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan welcomed Kamran Bangash, guests and students for their participation in the event.

He further said that the convocation was being held after a gap of four years. However, he stated that the event would refresh the old memories of the Institute’s graduates.

The director informed the participants that IMSciences had been focusing on entrepreneurship and the graduates had initiated their startups. In addition to core subjects, IMSciences has also expanded its focus to other areas such as Development Studies and Social Sciences, he said.