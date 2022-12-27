Police establish ‘Lost & Found Cell’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have established ‘Lost & Found Cell’, which is fully operational and working effectively, a police spokesman said.

During the current month, a total of 70 missing persons were reported on the lost and found cell, on which the Islamabad Capital Police used technical and human resources and found 57 people in a short time and handed them over to the heirs. The missing person includes aged men and women, youth and children.

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Capital Police are providing all the facilities while ensuring the protection of life and property of the citizens.

The ‘Lost & Found Cell’ reports missing persons, lost of educational certificates and valuables on a regular basis. The applicants provide information, photos and complete details about their report through the helpline ‘Pukar-15’ or WhatsApp number, these details are further provided to all the police stations, patrolling squads of Islamabad and other districts.