Efforts afoot to make Islamabad safest city, says SSP Operations

Islamabad : The Eagle Squad of Islamabad Capital Police is playing a vital role in crime prevention in the city, during the last 24 hours, the Eagle squad checked a total of 1870 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Eagle Squad is working under a safe city Islamabad which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle Squad checked a total of 146 pedestrians, 1060 motorcycles and 454 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 38 suspicious motorcycles and 6 vehicles were impounded at various police stations. Eagle Squad also ensured the arrest of the numerous accused involved in mobile snatching and heinous crimes. The Eagle squad also removed tinted glasses from 154 vehicles which are not allowed in the federal capital.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the eagle squad and said that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all-out efforts to curb crime in the city. “Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned to save the lives

and property of the citizens”, he maintained.