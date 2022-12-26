Nazaria Pakistan Trust celebrates Quaid’s anniversary

LAHORE : Nazaria Pakistan Trust organised a special meeting on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam, here.

Senior Vice-Chairman Nazaria Pakistan Trust Mian Farooq Altaf, Senator Iqbal, prominent political and social leader Begum Mehnaz Rafi, renowned researcher and intellectual Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Convener of Mother Nation Centre Prof Dr Parveen Khan, Mian Salman Farooq, Begum Safia Ishaq, Mujahid Hussain Syed, Secretary Nahid Imran Gul, Nahid Imran Gul, teachers, students and women from different walks of life attended the event. Speakers said Quaid-e-Azam brought the great blessing of freedom to millions of Muslims of the subcontinent by freeing them from the slavery of the British and Hindus. He realised the biased mentality of Hindus and made a history-making struggle to achieve a separate homeland on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory. Quaid-e-Azam was the great capital of the Nation of Islam, a principled person and a person who believed in continuous Jihad. Speakers said struggle to make Pakistan a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state according to Quaid’s vision would continue. People should express their resolve that they would play their role in the country’s development by following his footsteps.