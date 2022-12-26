Cold, foggy weather to prevail

LAHORE : Cold and foggy weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow trough of westerly wave was likely to approach western and upper parts in next 12 hours.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in upper parts. Dense foggy conditions were likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh and frost/fog was likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 4.3°C and maximum was 14.1°C.