A tribute to a great advocate of Pakistan Movement and the Quaid-i-Azam

Prof. Emeritus Dr Muhammad Yakub Mughul (12th August 1935- 3rd November 2022) was an HEC Eminent scholar, educationist, philanthropist and author of numerous books and research papers in English, Turkish, Urdu and Sindhi. Starting writing in his school days, he wrote articles on various topics in Sindhi, English and Urdu which were published in renowned newspapers of the time. As he grew, a large number of his research papers were published in national and international journals in English, Turkish, Urdu and Sindhi. From 1981 to 1995, he was the editor of a research journal titled “Grass-roots.” During his time as position of Director at Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, he published 17 books. With more than fifty years devoted to the cause of education, teaching and research, he earned great respect across the world.

Besides his work in academia, Dr. Mughul was a man of willpower, intuition, and honour. He was known to have great reverence for the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On November 3rd, 2022, Dr. M. Yakub Mughul, made his transition to another world peacefully and happily with his loving wife Mrs Kb Mughul, daughter Haya, twins Nuray and Sani, and his cat Smuggle by his side.

Dr Mughul was a regular contributor to The News International’s Special Reports, published time to time in the paper. All along his association with The News, I always found him like a fatherly figure and his cooperation in any matter related to work was unmatchable. Even two days before his death, he shared contact numbers of some of his friends from the academia who could be of any help to us. We at The News Supplements Section pay deepest condolence to the bereaved family. As a tribute to this great personality, we are printing here one of his unpublished articles, which he wrote before his death. May Allah place his soul at an exalted place in Jannah. Ameen.