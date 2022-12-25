Vieira slams Martinez’s ‘stupid’ WC celebrations

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez´s "stupid" celebrations have tarnished Argentina´s World Cup final win.
Martinez was a key figure in Argentina´s victory over France.
He made a fine save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time and then denied Kingsley Coman in the shoot-out in Qatar as Argentina won a thrilling final.
But the keeper was then seen making a crude gesture after winning the golden glove trophy for the best goalkeeper at the tournament.
Then, during Argentina´s victory parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen holding a baby doll with its face covered by a photograph of France star striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final but still finished on the losing side.
Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was unimpressed by Martinez´s antics.
"Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup," said Vieira a pre-match press conference ahead of Palace´s Premier League match against London rivals Fulham.
"I don´t think they really needed that.
"You can´t control sometimes people´s emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that," he added.
Martinez will return to Birmingham next week, with Villa manager Unai Emery intending to talk to the 30-year-old about his controversial behaviour.
"When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it," Emery said.
