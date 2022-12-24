Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

SYDNEY: Afghan international Fazalhaq Farooqi was fired Friday by his Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder following an "incident" last week that was investigated by Cricket Australia.

The fast bowler´s contract was torn up after the club "received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday". Farooqi, 22, has played 10 one-dayers and 17 Twenty20 games for Afghanistan, bowling superbly in the recent World Cup in Australia. When signed by Thunder last month.