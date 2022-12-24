Sana refuses to join PCB body

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former women team captain Sana Mir has refused to be part of the newly-constituted 14-member management committee headed by Najam Sethi.

Just a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval, the former women’s team captain took to her Twitter account and refused to join the management committee.

“For now, I’ll not be able to participate as I look forward to contributing through my independent voice in FICA and through commentary,” Sana Mir wrote.

Sana Mir, who has played 120 ODIs for Pakistan, extended her gratitude to the decision-makers for including her in the PCB management committee.

She also expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters all over the world for their congratulations and best wishes.