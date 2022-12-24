New system for issuance of SIM cards initiated

Villagers demanded a probe under the cyber crime laws. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The telecom industry has started issuing SIM cards through an enhanced version of the Biometric Verification System (BVS) called Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MFBVS).

This was stated in a ceremony held at the PTA Headquarters for the signing of the contract between NADRA and cellular mobile operators (CMOs) after a smooth transition to the new BVS.

The BVS devices available through sale channels have been upgraded to meet the requirements of the new system through NADRA and CMOs. The new system requires impressions of multiple fingers for authentication and applicant antecedents while issuing a new or duplicate SIM.

Moreover, the control over the choice of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the seller representative to the system, which asks for the impressions of two different fingers randomly. Implementing the new system will make the illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

The signing ceremony was attended by PTA Chairman Maj-Gen (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik, PTA Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, the FIA additional director-general, and representatives from CMOs. The PTA chairman, while lauding the efforts of CMOs and NADRA in the upgrade of BVS, said that the new system would be a catalyst for controlling the sales of SIMs issued illegally.

The NADRA chairman said that MBFVS has the immense potential to keep fraudsters and scammers away. He said MBFVS is an intelligent solution that uses an indigenous smart algorithm where the system proposes a finger choice rather than prefixed finger positions.

The MBFVS will not only eliminate silicon-based fingerprints used for the issuance of mobile phone SIMs but also hamper attempts to purchase illegal SIMs. “The new system will combat fake SIM issuance and ID fraud, protect privacy, and strengthen the national security of Pakistan,” he added.