Umesh, Ashwin help India dominate BD

Ag AFP

DHAKA: Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed four wickets apiece Thursday as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Dhaka.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first.

India reached 19-0 before bad light forced an early end to the opening day, with six overs still to be played.

Stand-in India skipper K.L. Rahul was batting on three with Shubman Gill 14 not out at stumps.

Rahul was given out leg-before on three off Shakib Al Hasan in the final over of the day, but the decision was reversed after review.

Umesh earlier picked up 4-25 and Ashwin grabbed 4-71 as India stopped the hosts from building a significant partnership, despite several batsmen getting decent starts.

"It´s a 50-50 wicket. It is not like it is fully for the pacers or spinners. Some balls are doing something and some are not," Umesh said after the day´s play.

"You have to be patient. One odd ball is kicking from back of length, and if you bowl full it is not swinging or doing anything. There is no pace."

Mushfiqur Rahim (26), Liton Das (25) and Najmul Hossain (24) were all unable to lend Mominul an extended spell of support.

Mominul, playing his first match in the series, departed as the ninth wicket when he nicked Ashwin behind the stumps.

The left-hander hit 12 fours and a six to make his 16th Test fifty, also his first in the last seven Tests.

Ashwin ended the Bangladesh innings two balls later, with last man Khaled Ahmed giving a catch to Jaydev Unadkat at deep mid-wicket.

"People made mental errors again when they were set," said Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st innings

Hossain lbw b Ashwin 24

Hasan c Rahul b Unadkat 15

Haque c Pant b Ashwin 84

Al Hasan c Pujara b Umesh 16

Rahim c Pant b Unadkat 26

Das c Rahul b Ashwin 25

Hasan c Pant b Umesh 15

Hasan lbw b Umesh 6

Ahmed c Siraj b Umesh 1

Islam not out 4

Ahmed c Unadkat b Ashwin 0

Extras: (b3, lb 7, w1) 11

Total: 73.5 overs 227

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-39, 3-82, 4-130, 5-172, 6-213, 7-219, 8-223, 9-227, 10-227

Bowling: Siraj 9-1-39-0, Umesh 15-4-25-4, Unadkat 16-2-50-2 , Ashwin 21.5-3-71-4, Axar 12-3-32-0

India 1st innings

Rahul not out 3

Gill not out 14

Extras:(nb2) 2

Total:8 overs 19

Did not bat: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bowling: Taskin 4-2-8-0, Shakib 4-2-11-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Sharfuddoula