Four cops, sports secretary transferred

LAHORE:Four police officers at the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police have been transferred and directed to report Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders here Thursday.
According to the notification, the officers who have been asked to report the S&GAD include the names of Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG (Investigation) Punjab, BA Nasir, Additional IG (Establishment) CPO, Ehsan Sadiq, Additional IG South Punjab, and Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG (Welfare & Finance) CPO.
Meanwhile, Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Youth Affairs & Sports, has been transferred and posted as Member Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT), while Ms Musarat Jabeen, Special Secretary Local Government on acting charge basis, has been posted as Secretary Youth Affairs & Sports.
