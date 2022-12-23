Shattered hopes

This refers to the letter ‘Death and inflation’ (December 22, 2022) by Faisal Ansar. Though the contents of the letter are quite grim, they are undeniably true. Most Pakistanis are likely unable to afford end-of-life care or a decent burial.
Their lives are hard and cruel till the very end. It is hard to believe that less than five years ago, the nation voted in a government that promised to make us a ‘welfare state’. Now, it is hard to imagine how we could even dream of that.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Pakistan’s Energy Saving Policy 2022 made by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority is, sadly,...
The year 2009 was probably the worst in the history of Pakistan cricket. The attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore...
In my opinion, the problem of brain drain has been greatly exaggerated in Pakistan. While it is true that many...
This refers to the letter ‘Gas problems’ by Abdul Malik Rauf. The letter highlights an extremely important issue...
The Afghan Taliban have failed to walk the talk. Prior to and in the wake of their rise to power, the Afghan Taliban...
The incumbent government and opposition have locked horns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. The latter...
Comments