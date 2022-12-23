Shattered hopes

This refers to the letter ‘Death and inflation’ (December 22, 2022) by Faisal Ansar. Though the contents of the letter are quite grim, they are undeniably true. Most Pakistanis are likely unable to afford end-of-life care or a decent burial.

Their lives are hard and cruel till the very end. It is hard to believe that less than five years ago, the nation voted in a government that promised to make us a ‘welfare state’. Now, it is hard to imagine how we could even dream of that.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah