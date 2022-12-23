Focus on research in medical universities, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired 6th syndicate meeting of the University of Child Health Sciences, here on Thursday.

The UCHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, MD Children's Hospital Prof Dr M Saleem, Prof Sajid Maqbool, Member of the Punjab Assembly Khadija Umar and syndicate members from other departments participated. UCHS Registrar Prof Dr Junaid Rasheed presented the contents of the agenda of the syndicate meeting.

The minister approved all the decisions of the UCHS’ 5th syndicate meeting. She also inaugurated latest Cath Biplane Angiography Lab worth Rs180 million. The minister said that special attention was being paid to research in all the medical universities of Punjab. The syndicate approved annual contracts for security services as well as for repairing and maintenance of MRI at the university.

It also gave approval to buy IT equipment for the university. It also approved purchase of medicines for the patients for the year 2022-23. The syndicate also formally approved rules and regulations of the university. It also approved level-4 programmes of Microbiology, Pediatric Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatric Rheumatology, Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatric Hematology.