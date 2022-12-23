Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif photographed on September 27, 2022. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday declared the writ of the state will be established at all costs and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant armed forces. The prime minister met officers and soldiers who were injured during the CTD complex Bannu operation at the CMH Rawalpindi on Thursday.



The prime minister paid tributes to courage and valour of troops who cleared the CTD complex, Bannu. “We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and breaking the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving a peaceful and stable environment,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He said that martyrs and their families have rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring safety and security of people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also met injured officers and soldiers at the CMH, Rawalpindi. He paid tributes to courage and valour of troops who cleared the CTD complex, Bannu.

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Army Staff, also visited the injured officers and jawans at the CMH Rawalpindi and enquired about their health on Wednesday.

According to Director General ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif, a Junior Commissioned Officer and two Jawans of the Pakistan Army were martyred while 25 terrorists were killed during the operation at CTD complex in Bannu Cantonment on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sepoy Haleem Khan, who was injured during the clearance operation at CTD complex, Bannu, embraced Shahadat on Thursday at CMH Rawalpindi. Sepoy Haleem was admitted to the CMH after receiving injuries in the clearance operation. Sepoy Haleem, 29, resident of Hijira, Distt Poonch, is survived by three children.

Now the tally of martyred soldiers has risen to four, including a Junior Commissioned Officer and three sepoys.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday promised that the government would protect the rights of people from all religious minorities, including Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and Parsis and ensure a secure environment for them.

Speaking at a ceremony organised here to celebrate Christmas, he said, “We want that Pakistan should move forward according to the thinking and teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who called for peace and brotherhood among all religions.” He reminded that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his speech on August 11, 1947, gave a clear message about the equality of rights of minorities.

The prime minister said, “People from all religions across the world whether Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis or Muslims wanted to live in peace and harmony. Nobody should oppress and do injustice to others or violate rights of others and change religion of each other by force. Islam nor any other religion allow this.”

Islam ordered that rights of people of all religions should be protected, he stressed. He assured that as per demand of the religious minorities, a national minority commission would be formed after legislation in the Parliament.

Under the Constitution of Pakistan, people of all religions in the country had equal constitutional and political rights, and they were allowed to take part in all fields of life, he added. Unfortunately, PM Shehbaz said, due to extremism and terrorism in the last decades, a number of incidents happened which was unfortunate and weakened the protections given to the minorities who felt threatened and vulnerable.

However, the Pakistani state succeeded in eradicating terrorism and extremism, he said while referring to the latest incident in Bannu where terrorists made people hostage but later they were killed by armed forces.

While felicitating the Christian community on Christmas, he said, “We all share the happiness of the Christian community on this auspicious occasion.” He lauded the Christian community for its sacrifices and services for the nation right from the start of the movement for the independence of Pakistan. People from all walks of life, including teachers, students, religious scholars, doctors, engineers and labour contributed to the country’s freedom, he observed. “We value from the core of our heart your services for Pakistan. Your services for the progress and development of Pakistan will be remembered in golden words. Justice Cornelius, Group Captain Cecil Chaudhry, and Sister Ruth Pfau who was German and served the Pakistani nation for 55 years, were examples of service to Pakistan.”

He said the Christian community contributed immensely in the fields of education and defence. “I myself got education in a missionary school Sacred Heart”. He said Hazrat Isa gave a message of peace, brotherhood and love to the humanity. The Holy Quran mentioned Hazrat Isa and Hazrat Maryam on numerous occasions, he said, adding all religions promoted peace and brotherhood in the world.

Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor, while speaking on the occasion, said Islam taught that followers of all religions should be treated equally. He felicitated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

The prime minister along with bishops and leaders of the Christian community and other minorities also cut a Christmas cake at the event.