Rising terror incidents panic people in Bannu region

BANNU: The rising incidents of terrorism and the deteriorating law and order situation have caused fear and panic among the people in the Bannu region and the adjoining districts.

The residents have started feeling a sense of insecurity owing to rising incidents of terrorism, target killing and attacks on police and other law enforcement agencies. Routine life has come to a standstill and businesses are affected due to market closure as people prefer to stay at home before dusk in the three districts of the Bannu division.