Another robber beaten to death by mob in Korangi

After the lynching of a robber in Korangi on Saturday night, another robber was caught and lynched by enraged people in the Korangi area as he was trying to flee along with his accomplice after shooting and injuring a man for offering resistance during a dacoity.

The angry mob also caught the second robber and severely beat him up but he was saved by a police team and shifted to a hospital where he survived. The incident took place in the evening hours within R-Area in Korangi No 1. The deceased robber was identified as Irfan and his injured accomplice as Rashid.

Station House Officer Amir Azam of the Korangi police station said the two armed robbers had barged into a chicken shop owned by 34-year-old Faizan Qureshi in Korangi No 1 and robbed it. However, as the robbers left the shop with the stolen money and valuables, Qureshi, who is a resident of the same area, started shouting and ran after them. This prompted the robbers, who were trying to flee on a motorcycle, to open fire on the shop owner, which resulted in injuries to him, but some people also gathered after listening to the shouts and managed to get hold of the two robbers.

The enraged people beat the two men black and blue. They also refused to hand them over to a police team that initially arrived at the scene, due to which additional force was called in that managed to take the robbers into custody.

The SHO explained that Qureshi and the injured robbers were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where Irfan was pronounced dead and Rashid survived injuries. The injured shopkeeper also received treatment at the hospital where his condition was termed out of danger.