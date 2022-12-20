Four Iran security force members killed in attack

TEHRAN: A ´terrorist´ attack killed four members of Iran´s security forces in a southeastern region beset by anti-government protests as well as extremist and criminal unrest, official media reported on Monday.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members were killed “during a terrorist act” in the Saravan region of Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border, the state IRNA news agency said. The region is one of Iran´s poorest and is home to the Baluchi minority.
OUAGADOUGOU: Two soldiers and six civilians were killed in weekend attacks in northern and eastern Burkina Faso,...
LONDON: A second woman has died after being injured in a crush outside a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake in...
THESSALONIKI, Greece: A Greek police officer accused of fatally shooting a Roma teen earlier this month was...
SYDNEY: Australia´s top diplomat will visit China on Tuesday, the first such trip by an Australian foreign minister...
ABEOKUTA, Nigeria: Picking through a field of garbage, Nigerian artist Eugene Konboye hunts for particular type of...
SEOUL: North Korea carried out an “important final-stage test” for the development of a spy satellite, which it...
