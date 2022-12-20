Four Iran security force members killed in attack

TEHRAN: A ´terrorist´ attack killed four members of Iran´s security forces in a southeastern region beset by anti-government protests as well as extremist and criminal unrest, official media reported on Monday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members were killed “during a terrorist act” in the Saravan region of Sistan-Baluchistan province near the Pakistani border, the state IRNA news agency said. The region is one of Iran´s poorest and is home to the Baluchi minority.