Increasing dollars

Afghanistan not having an international banking system needs cash in dollars for transactions – and that is provided by the Pakistani markets. Iran too, under sanctions, needs cash in dollars for its economy, and this too is provided by Pakistani market suppliers. So, the Pakistani market is playing a supportive role.

While the government cannot stop this movement, it has to plan some open trading policies especially with the Afghanistan government to get official Afghan goods exported through Pakistan. The same policy can be pursued with. The CIS countries should be immediately allowed to use Pakistan as a transit route by paying transit fee at five per cent of the export/import value. This would earn us foreign exchange. A free international trading policy for all our neighbours is the need of the hour, as well as a free tourist policy and visa on arrival policy – which can be charged in dollars on arrival.

Noor Bhai Millwala

Karachi