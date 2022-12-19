Four cops martyred, four injured in Lakki Marwat terror attack

LAKKI MARWAT: Four policemen were martyred and as many sustained injuries when a group of terrorists attacked a police station in the Bragi village early Sunday, official sources said.

The sources said the terrorists attacked the Bragi Police Station building, triggering an exchange of fire that continued for a long time.

Four cops identified as Moharrir Ibrahim Khan, constables Imran Khan, Sabz Ali Khan and Khair-ur-Rahman embraced martyrdom while ASI Gul Sahib Khan, constables Farmanullah, Balq Ayaz Khan and Amir Nawaz Khan sustained injuries.

The martyred and injured cops were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Lakki Marwat. Some of them were referred to hospitals in Bannu and Peshawar.

The funeral prayers for the martyred cops were offered at 9:30am at the Police Lines, Lakki Marwat.

Regional Police Officer, Bannu Range, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, DPO Lakki Marwat Ziauddin Ahmad, senior civil and military officials and local people attended the funeral prayers.

A police contingent presented a salute to the martyred cops while the civil administration, police and military officials placed flowers on their coffins wrapped in the national flag.

Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar paid tributes to the services of martyrs for the police department. He ordered to tighten the noose around the elements involved in the cowardly attack and bring them to justice. He reiterated the determination that the war against terrorism would continue at all costs till the end of last terrorist.

The people and the police are on the same page against the terrorists, he said, adding the police were taking steps to establish the writ of the government. He urged the people to provide timely information to the police in case of presence of terrorists.

The coffins of the martyred cops were later shifted to their native villages for burial. The incidents of terrorism have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recent months. At least six policemen were martyred when two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on their van during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat last month.