Pervaiz approves hybrid buses for Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced government's plan to run environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore and revealed that 300 hybrid buses would be bought for Lahore in the first phase.

The chief minister disclosed that 200 new bus stops would be set up to provide facility to the people in City. Pervaiz Elahi chaired 20th meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) in which a decision was made to buy environment-friendly hybrid buses. Pervaiz Elahi apprised that on the whole 513 hybrid buses would be run in the City, adding the Punjab Masstransit Authority would run new hybrid buses through private operators.

The chief minister ordered allocation of seats for women, special persons and the visually-impaired in the new buses, adding that seats should be allocated for the special and blind persons near the door of a bus. The chief minister directed to establish new bus stops in Lahore, adding that routes of new buses should be determined keeping in view timings of educational institutions of women.

Pervaiz Elahi censured that the experiment of transportation system at the government level miserably failed in the past as gross negligence had been committed to constitute a durable transportation system in the province.

The chief minister approved establishing offices of Punjab Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran and also approved auction policy of Punjab Masstransit Authority. Members of Punjab Assembly Iftikhar Gondal, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, Principal Secretary to chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretaries of Finance and Transport, senior officials of Punjab Masstransit Authority and its members attended the meeting.

CONDEMNS TERRORISTS ATTACK: The chief minister condemned terrorists attack on a police station in the area of Lakki Marwat. He expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of four police personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the martyred police personnel. The CM prayed for the early recovery of the injured police personnel. He paid tribute that the martyred police personnel laid down their lives during performing their duties and admired great sacrifices of the police personnel being laid down to safeguard their homeland.

condolences: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi condoled the death of former Minister of State Sahibzada Nazir Sultan with his son Ameer Sultan and the bereaved family by visiting the residence of MNA Ameer Sultan at Garh Maharaja in the area of Jhang.

Pervaiz Elahi and Hussain Elahi expressed their deep grief over the sad demise of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan with MNA Sahibzada Barrister Ameer Sultan, MNA Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and the heirs. The CM offered Fateha for the forgiveness of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan (Late) and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. He paid tributes to the political and social services of Sahibzada Nazir Sultan (Late). He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs. Pervaiz Elahi and Hussain Elahi visited the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) and laid a wreath. The CM prayed for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country. MNAs, including Muhammad Khan Leghari, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, Rana Shehbaz, Muhammad Azam Chela, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and other notables of the area were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, MNAs and MPAs called on Pervaiz Elahi. In the meeting, progress being made on the ongoing development projects in their respective constituencies were discussed. The CM remarked that numerous steps were being taken by the Punjab government to provide maximum relief to the people in a short span of time, adding the opponents cannot withstand our service- oriented politics.