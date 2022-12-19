Unnecessary alliance

A couple of months back, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “The North American economy is taking decisions to its advantage, but it looks like a double standard”. Europe today is stuck in Uncle Sam’s business of war. The core dilemma behind the formation of Nato was to secure Eastern Europe from the former USSR. Their ultimate goal was finally accomplished in 1991 when the USSR was dismantled. Despite that glorious triumph, the number of Nato countries increased.

In the incipient era, Nato is Europe’s nervous system and, most probably, used by the US as a tool to abuse Europe. Before the Russian adventure in Ukraine, almost all European countries imported LNG from Russia, but trade is banned now, so nations are buying LNG from the US or China. It would perhaps be better for Europe to just withdraw from Nato.

Sajid Ali Naich

Dadu