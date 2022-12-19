Brain retain

This refers to the letter, ‘Brain drain’ (December 16, 2022) by Afroz MJ. The letter highlights the departure of thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals from Pakistan every year. These individuals are supposed to be the foundation of a new Pakistan. Without them, there is little hope of things changing for the better.

We desperately need an initiative that encourages the best and brightest to remain in Pakistan and work for the betterment of their country.

Sattar Samad

Turbat