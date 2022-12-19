No time for games

While our politicians continue to play their games, little is being done about the devastation caused by the recent floods. Our financial condition is very weak and we are forced to resort to foreign aid in order to meet our needs. And yet, the politicians do not hesitate to spend money organizing rallies, protests and other disruptions.

The politicians must focus on the economy and the post-flood rehabilitation efforts. The game of thrones has to be put on hold for a while.

Muhammad Usman Siyal

Sukkur