No time for games

While our politicians continue to play their games, little is being done about the devastation caused by the recent floods. Our financial condition is very weak and we are forced to resort to foreign aid in order to meet our needs. And yet, the politicians do not hesitate to spend money organizing rallies, protests and other disruptions.
The politicians must focus on the economy and the post-flood rehabilitation efforts. The game of thrones has to be put on hold for a while.
Muhammad Usman Siyal
Sukkur
There are 20 billion tons of waste in Lakhdair and Mehmood Booti, which is releasing methane gas. It has been reported...
A couple of months back, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “The North American economy is taking decisions to...
The current government is going around the world, harping about the devastating floods in Pakistan. They talk about...
Comments