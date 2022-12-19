Toxic masculinity

We live in a culture that tends to set arbitrary and, often, absurd moral standards for men and women. Among the most foolish, is the idea that men should not cry and refrain from expressing emotions such as sadness and fear. Apparently, these emotions are a sign of weakness and men are not allowed to be weak, even for a moment. As a result, many men in our society are like walking powder-kegs, walking around while suppressing a toxic mix of anxieties and insecurities.

These pent-up emotions can explode at any moment, be it an argument with the wife or some road rage. Instead of sticking to such backwards machismo, we should encourage men to unburden themselves and express their emotions more freely once in a while. It would go a long way towards making Pakistan a better place to live in.

Afroz MJ

Kech