A common cause

In the aftermath of the APS tragedy, all the major stakeholders put their differences aside and came together to form a National Action Plan (NAP) to deal with the terror challenge. The effort succeeded in greatly reducing terrorism in Pakistan and gave us a rare moment of unity of purpose. The current political and economic crisis requires a similar effort. The different political and other factions must unite behind the common cause of saving Pakistan from default and reforming its economy. We have seen that a united Pakistan can overcome the most terrible foes, so let us harness the power of national unity once again. After all, a default will not help anyone’s agenda.
Arshad M Khawaja
Karachi
