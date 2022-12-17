‘Dhaka fall an incurable wound on nation’s soul’

LAHORE: Religious leaders Friday said the separation of East Pakistan will always be a deep incurable wound on the soul of Pakistani nation.

Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh said the fall of Dhaka was the result of not giving the ideology of Pakistan-Islam-a practical shape.

Addressing at the Quran Academy Lahore, he said the impending threats of further dismemberment and other serious crises facing the country would never be countered by declaring December 16 as a black day, accusing one another of disintegrating Pakistan and absolving themselves of this tragedy.

He said if the Islamic justice system had been implemented in the real sense immediately after the establishment of Pakistan, it would have been not only strong and stable, but also its disintegration could be averted.

In fact, he said, the immediate cause of the Dhaka tragedy was the refusal to recognise public opinion, public mandate and public decision. He emphasized that we have tried parliamentary democracy, presidential system and martial laws, but the conditions of Pakistan not only failed to improve, but further deteriorated. Therefore, he said, not only our faith but also the ground realities proved that establishment of Islamic system is indispensable for the very survival and security of the country. JUP supreme council chairman Allama Qari Zawwar Bahadur said the separation of East Pakistan was the result of the conspiracies to make the country secular.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting in memory of JUP founder chairman Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani, he said successive rulers and state officials willfully violated the Pakistan Ideology and the Constitution of Pakistan that resulted into serious tragedies like dismembering the country and pawning the nation before the international donor organisations that brought it to the brink of default.

He said the Dhaka fall happened because of subjecting people of East Pakistan to excessive force. He said our so-called democratic political parties were devoid of democratic attitude and culture in their own ranks.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi said December 16 had given the nation incurable deep wounds in the form of Dhaka fall and carnage at APS Peshawar.

He said the largest Islamic state in the world was dismembered under an international conspiracy. He said if the rulers and establishment had displayed a justifiable attitude, the country would have been intact today.

He said the doctrine of necessity must be buried forever, then the problems will be solved. Dhaka fall tragedy taught us that if no hurdle is created in the way of transparent fair elections, then all problems could be solved, he maintained.

Paying tribute to the martyred and wounded children, he said they defeated the terrorists by throwing their ideology into dustbin and breathed new life into the war against terrorism.

He said the APS martyrs sacrificed their lives to make the whole nation agree on the eradication of terrorism and today the country has succeeded to rid terrorism as a result of the sacrifices of Pakistan Army.

He said the cowardly terrorists targeted the builders of the future but could not lower the morale of the nation. They took away their dreams from the children but could not weaken the resolve of their parents and the lamps of knowledge lighted with their blood are still lit today.

He said we have to build Pakistan as a modern Islamic state as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal and the Constitution of Pakistan.