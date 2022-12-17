Silence on Kashmir

Kashmir has remained a centre of conflict between Pakistan and India for more than seven decades. Pakistan seeks a solution through UNSC resolutions and claims Kashmir as an international issue. India, on the other hand, claims Kashmir is a domestic problem that does not warrant international mediation. In 2019, under the stewardship of a Hindu extremist government, India revoked the special status of Kashmir, subjecting the region to even more draconian forms of control. Pakistan decried this move and appealed for the international community to take action. Unfortunately, when it comes to India, the ears of the international community seem to be made of stone.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu